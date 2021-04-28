Q. Does it make any sense to apply Cut Vine and Stump Killer to the stumps or stems of plants that were frozen and do not look like they will recover?

A. No. The unwanted seedlings that you describe are probably dead already. Adding Stump Killer will not accomplish anything additional. It does work, however, to prune the tops off unwanted seedlings that are showing life with new stems.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

