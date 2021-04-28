If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q. Does it make any sense to apply Cut Vine and Stump Killer to the stumps or stems of plants that were frozen and do not look like they will recover?
A. No. The unwanted seedlings that you describe are probably dead already. Adding Stump Killer will not accomplish anything additional. It does work, however, to prune the tops off unwanted seedlings that are showing life with new stems.
