Even though I’ve lived in the U.S. for better than 3/4 of my life, I still quietly observe the day after Christmas known to me as Boxing Day. Not recognized here in America, you may be thinking it means the day after Christmas is when you “box up” all the disappointing gifts you may have received and return them to the store for something you really wanted. OK, I’m as guilty of that as much as the next guy.
But unless you’ve lived in Great Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand or even a few select African countries, you may not have heard anything at all about Dec. 26 — Boxing Day. Its origin is really quite historic as I learned as a young boy growing up in England. It actually goes back to a tradition as early as the Middle Ages.
