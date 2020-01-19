I found it! For the longest time I’ve been searching for something I collected years and years ago. Although only valuable to me, it was a list I compiled from a weekly church bulletin in Ohio called “Ten Second Sermons.” Hidden deeply away in a four-drawer file cabinet, my collection was buried amongst outdated school lesson plans, obsolete warranty’s and automobile repair records for cars I haven’t owned since the 1980s.
Still my long list of those “Ten Second Sermons” remains relevant and proof that not all of life’s most meaningful lessons require protracted prose or endless dialogue.
So, here’s a selection of two dozen powerful and effective 10- second sermon selections from my recent find:
• The way to better your lot is to do a lot better.
• A lie can travel the Earth while the truth is still getting its shoes on.
• Don’t behave in such a way today as to live in a world of regret tomorrow.
• Today is the tomorrow you worried about yesterday.
• Those who try to do something and fail are to be preferred to those who try to do nothing and succeed.
• Real success is to do more for the world than the world does for you.
• Instead of asking “What’s in it for me,” ask “What’s in me for it.”
• Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only robs today of its strength.
• He who seems to be out of step may be following a different drummer.
• The grass may look greener next door, but it’s just as hard to cut.
• True joy is never in things, it is in us.
• The greatest art in life is how to make the best of the worst and make the most of the best.
• Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations.
• Experience is not what happens to a man, it’s what a man does with what happens to him.
• Kindness is a language the dumb can speak and the deaf can hear and understand.
• The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in time of great moral crises maintain their neutrality.
• Never put your key to happiness in someone else’s pocket.
• Always remember the person you want to be begins with your next decision.
• Truth doesn’t care whether you agree with it or not.
• When you feel like quitting, think first about why you started.
• Forget about what’s gone. Instead appreciate what remains and look forward to what’s coming.
• One day or day one. It’s your decision.
• Live your life while you have it. Life is a splendid gift — there’s nothing small about it.
• Every day is God’s gift to you and how you live it is your gift back.
