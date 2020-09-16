If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our bur oak tree has been growing in the front yard for six years. This year for the first time, it is dropping its leaves early. Should we be worried? It has been hot this year but not exceptionally hot. Should we fertilize or give it more water?
A. Lots of trees are dropping their leaves early this year. Bur oaks, cedar elms and bald cypress have been the most likely to drop their leaves early, but such behavior is common for the species, and most should recover. It never hurts to provide some extra water for a tree during hot, dry weather but do not fertilize until the trees are back in a growth mode.
