It’s spring (maybe)! I hate to tempt the frost monster with such a proclamation, but I can’t help myself. There have been too many blue sky days followed by a balmy 70 degrees for me not to believe it’s spring.
Spring means one thing around here. My husband is going to rearrange his garage. And his workshop. And the other storeroom. When I say rearrange, I mean COMPLETELY REARRANGE. As in what-was-on-this-wall-is-now-in-a-cabinet-somewhere and what-was-in-a-cabinet-must-be-moved-to-a-different-location-altogether. Huge desks will be moved, the recliner will be adjusted to a new spot, tools that were in a drawer will go on a shelf.
