As of this column’s publication, the mandatory mask mandate in the State of Texas was lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott, who also added that businesses can now be at 100% capacity. The reaction to this news was not surprising. Those who wanted the statewide mandate to be lifted celebrated and praised the governor, while those who believe the mandate should remain for safety purposes condemned him.
Personally, I have no strong feelings on whether Gov. Abbott was right or wrong for lifting the mask mandate because there is one major factor that did happen after the announcement last week. City governments as well as schools and federally-owned locations are still requiring people to wear a mask, and the same goes for some businesses as well (if the owners of a business choose to require their customers to wear a mask or not). After all, this comes down to the freedom of choice when it comes to the masks. During the pandemic, while I didn’t like wearing a mask, I personally chose to wear one, not just for my own safety, but for others as well. I will continue to make the choice to wear a mask until the end of the pandemic.
