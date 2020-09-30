As mentioned on previous posts, the media makes an effort to downplay third-party candidates in an effort to keep the two main parties in complete control. However, this is not the only means of maintaining control, as manipulation of education is also used for indoctrination.

Here is an example a fellow Libertarian posted on social media: “So, my daughter is in eighth grade and she was asked, as part of a history assignment, to write about the platform for the ‘two’ presidential candidates. My daughter asked what about third party candidates? The teacher without batting an eye told my daughter that they (third-party candidates) are a waste of time and aren’t ‘valid’ candidates.” ~ Anonymous

Anthony Cristo is a high school English teacher in San Antonio, husband and Libertarian candidate for U.S. Congress in district 34 of Texas.

