A few weeks ago we paid our property taxes. Archer, our terrier mix, decided to hop in the car for moral support. I attempted to explain that once a year we had to drive over and talk to the very nice people at the tax office and give them money.

Generally, Archer has a very pedestrian understanding of economics. He likes sticking to things like cat kibble ratios and dog bones scarcity models (dog bones are only available at Grammy’s house due to the fact that he mostly buries them in the couch pillows instead of eating them). But since we’ve been spending so much time together now that I’m working from home, he’s been expanding his understanding of things, specifically taxes.

Winter Prosapio is a writer, a wife, and a working mom of two girls, two cats, and one ridiculously enthusiastic terrier mix.

