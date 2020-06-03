Almost two years ago, I wrote a column based around the destruction of President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I pointed out how destruction of property does not prove a good political point, and how low common sense seems to be with society. Well, that bar has sunk lower than any watery grave in these recent days, and I’m enraged about it.
On May 25th, an African-American man by the name of George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer named Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes while being held down by three other officers. After this event, protest and demonstrations were held. Though they were peaceful at first, eventually riots began that resulted in the destruction of property, thefts occurring, and violence toward others.
I will say this. While I do agree that Chauvin and the other three officers should face justice for their negligence which resulted in Floyd’s death, these riots, destruction of property, thefts, and violence toward others do not represent justice of any kind. I am not afraid to say that anyone who supports and partakes in these destructive actions (whether it be based on Floyd’s death or not) are no better or worse than the horrifying negligence of Chauvin and those three other officers.
What’s even worse about this whole scenario is that on the night of May 29, an individual vandalized the Alamo Cenotaph by spray painting racist remarks on the 80-year-old monument, stating “(Down with) White Supremacy, (Down with) profit over people, (Down with) the Alamo.” As a proud native Texan, this angered me more than I could think, and sadly, I first found out about this news from fellow Texas Libertarian (and descendant of one of the Alamo defenders) Matt Pina. Though people have said property can be replaced, when it comes to the Alamo Cenotaph, the person responsible of vandalizing it technically defaced an empty tomb that was built and dedicated for the memory of the men who gave their lives fighting for Texas Independence. Since the vandalism, an open carry group called This is Texas Freedom Force began guarding not just the Cenotaph, but the Alamo as well from any potential threat.
I have said this before and I will say this again, as a staunch Libertarian and devout Christian, I will never condone vandalism, destruction of property, or harming another human for political reasons being a reason for justice. Doing such harmful and destructive actions are criminal, immoral, and downright idiotic! I highly denounce those who support and participate in such actions! These recent events should not have gone beyond peaceful protests and demonstrations, and in all honesty, more community support comes from peace than it does from violence.
As Dr. Martin Luther King once said in his 1957 speech titled Birth of a New Nation, “The aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community. The aftermath of nonviolence is redemption. The aftermath of nonviolence is reconciliation. The aftermath of violence is emptiness and bitterness.” Sixty-three years later, that part of his speech rings true, especially how violence only brings emptiness and bitterness, something that I know that Americans who are frustrated about these violent and destructive riots are feeling right now.
As a nation, we must advocate nonviolence as well as peaceful protests and demonstrations as our way of demanding justice. I know that there are groups and organizations who are currently doing just that, and denounce the support of the violent and destructive actions that have taken place since Floyd’s death.
