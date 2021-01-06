If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
With a new year comes all those resolutions that most everyone tries on for a few weeks before reverting back to auto-pilot. Self-improvement almost always takes more effort than we are willing to sustain to overcome bad habits. I have a suggestion for an improvement that doesn’t require a gym membership nor will it leave you starving or craving your favorite things: This year, just try to be nicer.
It seems to me that in spite of the fact that people have it better than probably any time in history, people are also the most intolerant of fellow human beings. I remember learning about the lemmings in elementary school. Supposedly, lemming colonies started out quite peaceful and cooperative. But then, as the lemming numbers grew, there would be more fighting within the colony. This would increase to a tipping point when a large number of lemmings would leave the colony and walk until they got to a cliff and hurled themselves into the ocean as a sort of mass suicide. The veracity of this myth has been disproven by scientists, but that idea has remained, that a civil society can get to the point of being self-destructive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.