The journey from Indianola and Galveston to Seguin and New Braunfels by German immigrants in 1845-1846 was extremely difficult. The hardships the families endured on the trip, which today only takes hours, but in the 1800s would take weeks or months, have been described in several books passed down to younger generations. I’ve written about the dangers and extreme conditions they faced. I was particularly drawn to the Manken family’s description of their move from Germany to their new world.
After years of poor crop harvests, many German families became interested in the immigration fever throughout Germany. Swayed by the promises of the Nobility Club of Nayence, the family decided to join the migration movement. In October 1845, the family embarked on the schooner Neptune for the overseas trip which lasted 58 days. The trip lasted longer than expected and the passengers began to suffer from lack of water and food. At Galveston, the immigrants changed to the steamship Hercules and sailed for Indianola. The steamship, which was overloaded, ran aground when entering Pass Cavallo to Indianola. The steamship was stranded on a reef, and began leaking. The ship was near land so they were offloaded to the shore, along with their belongings. Four days later, they were rescued by the schooner Hercules, which had been loaded with cotton. The cotton was offloaded and the passengers and their belongings were then taken to Indianola.
