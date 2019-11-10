Earlier this week, I received a holiday announcement from the Mount Vernon Ladies Association, a non-profit organization and guardians of one of my favorite places in the world, George Washington’s iconic home Mount Vernon in Virginia.
The invitation was to inform me about the upcoming activities at the mansion during this festive season, which includes candle-light tours and dazzling fireworks displays.
The colorful flyer also noted that during the mansion tours in December, there would be an added opportunity to meet Aladdin, a live camel. “Why a camel,” I curiously wondered. Well, it seems that in 1787, George Washington paid 18 shillings (a princely sum at the time) to bring a camel to his estate to entertain his guests.
That tidbit of information was news to me despite my extensive background in American history that includes my major in college. Then I suppose the teacher in me decided that I would offer up a quiz of sorts on American history for all my readers. I’ve included the answers at the end of this column. Don’t cheat and don’t feel too badly if you don’t know all the answers (I had to look up a couple of them myself). Besides this is all for fun. Good Luck!
1. To this date, Calvin Coolidge was the only president born on the Fourth of July. However, three Presidents have died on that day including John Adams and Thomas Jefferson. Who was the third President to die on a July 4?
2. The Mason-Dixon Line has long served as a division between the North and South. Its boundary separated which two states?
3. Which president famously said: “The president ought to be allowed to hang two men every year without giving any reason or explanation.” (No, it wasn’t Donald Trump.)
4. Thomas “Boston” Corbett became a national hero signing autographs in 1865 after he shot and killed whom?
5. Which of our 45 presidents never married?
6. This gentleman was seated along with his fiancé in the theatre box on April 12, 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln was shot. He attempted to grab John Wilkes Booth before he jumped to the stage, but Booth slashed his arm causing serious injury. Who was that man? (OK, I’ll admit this is a tough one. Kudos to those of you who know the answer).
7. Who was America’s first Secretary of the Treasury?
8. During America’s Civil War from July 1 through July 3, 1865, Union and Confederate armies amassed a total of more than 50,000 casualties including dead, wounded, and missing. Where was the infamous battle?
9. Who was Virginia Dare?
10. How many states officially seceded from the Union during the Civil War?
11. Who was the first American president to die while he was in office? Who was the last one?
12. What does the 26th Amendment to the Constitution guarantee?
Answers:
1. James Monroe 2. Maryland and Pennsylvania 3. Herbert Hoover 4. John Wilkes Booth 5. James Buchanan 6. Lt. Henry Rathbone 7. Alexander Hamilton 8. Gettysburg (PA) 9. The first English child born in America who in 1587 disappeared along with over 100 other English colonists from Roanoke Island in what is now North Carolina. 10. Eleven 11. William Henry Harrison was the first. John F. Kennedy was the latest. 12. Approved in 1971, the 26th Amendment guarantees the right to vote for citizens 18 years of age or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.