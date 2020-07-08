If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This time next week, I will be in my third day at the State Republican Convention in Houston. As a Republican Party of Texas board member, we have endured seven and a half hours of meetings to amend and adjust rules over two days’ time making final arrangements. Though we have a binding contract with the city of Houston that the city is compelled to honor or face huge expense in litigation, we are preparing to meet coronavirus mandates and safe practices while also preparing in the event the Democratic mayor or Democratic county judge should decide to violate a long standing agreement.
We have planned for the convention to be built around 6-foot social distancing and though not required, because of the distancing, we are encouraging the use of masks.
