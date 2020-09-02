If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
On Friday, Aug. 21, the Republicans attempted to remove Libertarian candidates from the November ballot. The Democrats successfully removed Green Party candidates a few days earlier. The Republican case was dismissed by the 3rd Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, because it was filed after the required deadline to petition removal of candidates. Two Democratic judges moved to dismiss the case with the lone dissension from Republican Justice Jeff L. Rose.
The Republican Party of Texas filed another motion after the dismissal to the Texas State Supreme Court, in another effort to remove Libertarian candidates from the November ballot. The Texas Supreme Court is composed of all Republican judges. In such a close and heated election year, the two dominating political parties are attempting to remove as many choices as possible from the ballot in an effort to increase their chances of getting a vote from 25% to 50%.
