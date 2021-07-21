If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I live in Seguin and I work in Austin. I often get questioned by coworkers as to why I don’t just move to Austin. I then have to explain to do that I would either have to downsize significantly or get a really nice raise. I usually get told that the second choice is not an option. Housing in Austin, and even the surrounding area, is very pricey. It makes a lot of sense when you see all the industry in Austin on top of the fact it is the capital of the largest state in the lower 48.
Today I came across an article stating that for a person to afford a two-bedroom house in Austin, they would need four minimum-wage jobs. That really got me thinking about the factors involved in housing and wages.
