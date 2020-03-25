I think today I will venture away from hard politics and focus on civility and life.
As everyone certainly knows by now, what we once called “life as usual” has taken a slight twist. Our current situation seems to bring out both the best and the worst in mankind.
I read an interesting story recently by an old timer, you know, someone much older than me. He told of days when polio, measles and tuberculosis were rampant but people went on with their lives, going to work, church and school, children playing out doors until dinner time. No one was hoarding food or supplies, especially toilet paper. People still stopped and chatted with friends, neighbors and family, making calls or writing letters to be sure all were well. At that same time, there was a Great Depression and people suffered greatly but still continued the best they could. They ate simply, did not waste and lived within their simple means while patching and mending everything because that was all they had.
If that were not enough, the Depression was followed by a great war. Americans did not know if soon they would be speaking English, German or Japanese. There were food shortages and rationing, couldn’t get milk or sugar or even tires. Everything was going to the war effort. Few households were not affected by the war. Many dads, brothers and sons did not return home. Many who did had life altering injuries. Families spent sometimes weeks and even months without a word from overseas not knowing the status of their loved ones.
With all that going on, people still went to work, to school and even to church. Schools and cities did not shut down. No one wore masks or used hand sanitizer. They didn’t criticize or belittle the president. No one hoarded supplies while their neighbors did without and no one sold their excess to neighbors at escalated prices.
Somehow, we overcame. We were in it to win. We rallied around our flag knowing that we would lose more men in a battle than in most modern day wars.
Today we don’t know or understand sacrifice, we don’t care about our neighbors and we don’t look out for our elderly.
So I’ll close this week hoping that we use this opportunity to slow down a little and spend some time reflecting on our great country, our abundant blessings, our friends and our family. The phones still work, so call your neighbor and see if they need help. Call your older relatives and ask if you can do some shopping for them. Spend quiet time with your children, turn the TV off, leave the phone on the dresser and talk to your loved ones, take the kids on a hike, make it an adventure.
Good things can come of this if we open our eyes and open our hearts. Not knowing what next week will bring but not living in fear. Count your Blessings.
