This past weekend, I attended the Texas State Libertarian Executive Committee (SLEC) meeting for the second quarter of this year in Corpus Christi. As a member of SLEC representing Senate District 21, I and many other elected members of SLEC meet up every quarter to discuss business within the Libertarian Party of Texas. Business includes discussion and reports on funding and donations, activities from the party and its departments, and voting on any motions that are brought to the body.
This weekend, much was discussed and voted on by SLEC. There were reports by State Chair Whitney Bilyeu that the Libertarian Party of Texas is currently using a new phone system, and that the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) of the state party will be moved into the National Libertarian Party’s database. State Vice Chair Bekah Congdon mentioned the new affiliated counties within LPTexas, as well as how the party has started work on getting the 2022 State Convention set up. She also added how members of the party should look into writing columns and articles for their local newspapers. I mentioned how the Gazette allowed us to write these columns as well as gave a shout out to our numerous columnists for this section of the paper.
