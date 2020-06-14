In the world history of sports, Smokey Joe Williams is widely recognized as one of baseball’s greatest players. The Baseball Hall of Fame great was born in Seguin, Texas, on April 6, 1886. His parents were of mixed heritage, one being African-American and the other Comanche Indian. At an early age, because of his fast ball, Williams acquired the nickname “Cyclone Joe” or simply “Cyclone,” frequently listed in newspapers solely by that name. In the 1930s, his name became “Smokey Joe” and “Cyclone” was soon dropped.
Williams began playing professional baseball in 1905 with the San Antonio Broncos, and was an immediate star. At 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds, he was a man with a tremendous fast ball, and quickly became famous for pitching no hitters. In one game against the Kansas City Monarchs in 1930, he struck out 27 batters in a 12-inning game.
Mark Gretchen, former director of the Seguin Public Library and current owner of the Gretchen Bee Ranch (Pure Honey) on West Kingsbury Street, was instrumental in honoring Williams’ life on the library’s first website. This effort earned Gretchen a place on Seguin’s Smokey Joe Tribute Committee and a trip to Williams’ Hall of Fame induction in New York.
Gretchen continued researching Williams’ life story and found an article from the Seguin Enterprise newspaper, dated February 1930, previewing what is believed to be one of Williams’ final trips to San Antonio to play ball. Williams was 44 then, and was serving as player-manager for the Homestead Grays. The article stated: “Years ago, before he left Seguin, he drew large crowds, both white and colored, to watch him pitch a game. He throws like a rifle shot.”
Williams was at his peak performance from 1912 to 1923, while playing primarily for the New York Lincoln Giants. A 20-strikeout game was not uncommon during his prime. Ty Cobb considered him to be a “sure 30 game winner” if he had been able to pitch in the major leagues. In another game, he pitched a no-hitter with 25 strikeouts.
In his 27-year career, Williams played with 11 teams, although most of his time was with the New York Lincoln Giants, from 1912 to 1925, and then for the Homestead Grays, where he remained until he retired in 1932.
In a letter to the Hall responding to Willams’ induction, former Mayor Mark Stautzenberger stated, “Williams deserved better recognition from his hometown during his life and should have been more recognized for his accomplishments.” After the induction ceremony, Gretchen had the opportunity to visit the addresses Williams called home in New York and Washington D.C., where his career in baseball came to an end.
Several attempts were made to organize the Negro Baseball League during the early 1900s. By the 1920s, new Negro Leagues were becoming more stable and it became a $2 million-a-year business, probably the most lucrative black person dominated enterprise in the United States at that time. Salaries for the players, which in the 1920s had been about $150 a month, soared to $400 or more during World War II. Stars could earn as much as $1,000 a month. Satchel Paige, who was the most famous player at that time for the Negro League, earned $30,000 to $40,000 a year. Williams had contracts that called for him to pitch one to three innings for many independent teams, both black and white league teams.
The Negro World Series was resumed in 1942 between champions of the Negro National and Negro American Leagues and continued until 1948. It annually attracted as many as 50,000 spectators to Comiskey Park in Chicago and became the chief sports attraction for African Americans.
On October 23, 1945, Jackie Robinson, a first-year shortstop for the Kansas City Monarchs, officially signed a contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers. In 1947, he became the first black player in the Major Leagues. Several other African Americans soon joined other league teams, which began a trend of black athletes in baseball and other sports.
Older stars, such as Paige, soon moved into the major leagues, to later be joined by great players such as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron (who today serves as the senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves), Cool Papa Bell, Hank Thompson, Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, Roy Campanella, Derek Jeter, and many others.
Williams died Feb. 21, 1951, just a year after he was honored at the Polo Grounds for his achievements in baseball.
Today, in Seguin’s Fairgrounds, is the Smokey Joe Williams baseball stadium. His childhood home, located on South Guadalupe Street south of the Baptist Church, remains in the Williams family.
Great brief and hope it makes more people look to his story. Though a Satchel Paige man myself, Smokey Joe was an incredible ball player and great person. Every aspiring baseball player should look him up!
Thanks for bringing him forward.
