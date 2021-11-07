A highlight for the Texas Lutheran University and Seguin community will be upon us in just a few weeks — our annual holiday Vespers service. As I hear so often, there is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to come enjoy this beautiful service of song and music in early December.

The history of Vespers at Texas Lutheran University goes back about 80 years, when the first services were held at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church here in Seguin. Begun as a way to mark the Advent season and drawing on this tradition at other Lutheran colleges, Texas Lutheran used the strength of its music program to prepare our community for the Christmas season, incorporating song, instruments, and readings into this service. From the beginning of this tradition, multiple services have been offered to meet the demand, and, along with that, the services have always been free and open for all to attend.

Debbie Cottrell is the president of Texas Lutheran University. Her column will appear the first Sunday of each month. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.