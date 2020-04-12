Juan Seguin Elementary School is a special school to many residents of Seguin. Many generations of families attended the school. Both of my parents, David and Anita Maldonado, my siblings and myself are among those who proudly call Juan Seguin School their school. I attended Juan Seguin from 1949-1955. Among our extended families, the Maldonado, the Molina, the Hernandez and Luna clans are all part of the campus’ alumni. Given the history of this school, I imagine that there are probably many other Seguin families with such a proud legacy. We all share a common bond and shared memories of attending this historic school.
Seguin Elementary School also has played a historic role. Its beginning goes back to 1903 when the school was opened for children of Mexican heritage. At first, the school met at a home owned by William Greifenstein. In 1906, the Seguin City Council built a school house on North Pecan Street. By 1916, a school district had been established and in 1918 the “Mexican Public School Ward #2” at the corner of Dolle and Medlin streets was built. Originally built as a one room school, it was expanded by 1948. At first, grades first through sixth attended the school.
When my father attended the school, it was known as the “Seguin Mexican School.” He was born in 1908 and attended Juan Seguin during these early years. For some of those years, he walked from “La Paloma Blanca” area four miles east of town to the school and completed all grades there. Our mother attended for two years and she also walked four miles from the same area.
Attending Juan Seguin was a special experience for our family and me. We walked from our home at 802 N. Guadalupe Street (at Krezdorn) through the Mexican barrio, rain or shine, heat or cold. Our family did not have a car; actually, very few families attending Juan Seguin did. This meant that almost the entire school population walked to school. Walking to school was a social event. Meeting up with friends and cousins along the way was a daily experience. From our home, we walked down Guadalupe Street to Jones Street where we turned toward our great-grand mother’s (Amada Gonzalez, the local partera/midwife) who lived next to the old Guadalupe Catholic Church on Jones Street. From there, we cut across to the school through yards and vacant lots. By the time we reached the school, our group had grown to a much larger pilgrimage.
Juan Seguin Elementary was established during the historic segregated era (before 1950s) in Seguin and Texas. Thus, the school was established specifically for “Mexicans.” If you were defined as “Mexican,” you were automatically assigned to Juan Seguin. Blacks were assigned to the Lissie M. Burges School and whites to the other public schools.
Historically, in addition to the three schools for the three ethnic/racial groups in Seguin, there were three swimming pools. One was at Juan Seguin School, one at Ball High School, which was for African Americans, and the city pool at Max Starcke City Park was for whites. In essence, Seguin was segregated among the three ethnic/racial groups. Thus, Juan Seguin School was at the center of social and educational life for Seguin Hispanics. We attended Juan Seguin during the academic year, and during the summer time, the Juan Seguin swimming pool was our gathering and recreational center.
The entire student enrollment was of Mexican heritage. We were all from the surrounding barrio and from throughout the town. It was the only public school for Mexicans to attend. We were all Mexicans. It must be noted that the Catholic School at Guadalupe Catholic Church was a popular alternative among the Hispanic population. But Juan Seguin Elementary was the public school available for Hispanics to attend.
To be continued ...
