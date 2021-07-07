If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.I am curious about which bird seed you use. I use black oil sunflower and the birds eat quickly. It ends up being an expensive cost. The suet lasts longer and is a smaller total bill.
A. I only feed sugar water in the summer for the hummingbirds, golden-fronted woodpeckers, and house finches. In the winter, I feed sunflower seeds, thistle, safflower, and mixed seed. I reduce consumption of sunflower seed by feeding it in Absolute Steel Feeders with weight sensitive feeders. The Absolute feeders reduce consumption by squirrels and white-winged doves which saves lots of money. I also use pepper flavored suet to reduce squirrel consumption. Another issue to consider, I do not feed seed in the summer. Such a strategy reduces the inclination of rodents to become dependent on the feeders.
