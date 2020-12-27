If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
By 1950, six television stations were operating in Texas, three of which were operating in Fort Worth, two in San Antonio and one in Houston. In 1952, several more TV stations in Texas soon began their operations. In 1953, three major networks served Texas; American Broadcasting Company (ABC), National Broadcasting Company (NBC), and Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). In 1973, these three television stations were still the major broadcasting stations in Texas. WOAI is an NBC affiliated station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, and a part of a FOX affiliate KABB on channel 29.
On Dec. 11, 1974, on its 25th anniversary, WOAI-TV changed its call letters to KMOL-TV. The change came about because new FCC regulations prohibited TV and radio stations from sharing the same call signs.
