Editor's Note

This is the third column in a three-part series by Floyd McKee on the radios and televisions in Texas.

By 1950, six television stations were operating in Texas, three of which were operating in Fort Worth, two in San Antonio and one in Houston. In 1952, several more TV stations in Texas soon began their operations. In 1953, three major networks served Texas; American Broadcasting Company (ABC), National Broadcasting Company (NBC), and Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS). In 1973, these three television stations were still the major broadcasting stations in Texas. WOAI is an NBC affiliated station, owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group, and a part of a FOX affiliate KABB on channel 29.

On Dec. 11, 1974, on its 25th anniversary, WOAI-TV changed its call letters to KMOL-TV. The change came about because new FCC regulations prohibited TV and radio stations from sharing the same call signs.

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.