Q. Why don’t we promote using Chinaberry more for shade trees? They are attractive, grow fast and have berries that the birds eat.
A. There are several issues with Chinaberry. They are exotic species that reseed all over the neighborhood. It is true they grow fast but they do not survive well, and we often end up with a freeze-killed large tree that we must pay to have removed. I generally advocate for trees that produce edible berries for wildlife, but Chinaberry is not readily eaten. My strategy to deal with Chinaberry is to cut them back when they are small and then apply “Cut Vine and Stump Killer” to the cut so that they do not resprout.
