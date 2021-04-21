If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A century ago, an influential man convinced the leader of a great nation that his pseudo-scientific notions about agriculture were valid and used his influence to reject the findings of thousands of biologists. That nation outlawed teaching genetics and Darwinian evolution and disallowed plant hybridization, which then led to the starvation of millions as crop yields projected by the pseudo-science purveyor failed to materialize.
When the nation’s leader finally lost power, the country was decades behind other competing nations in biological sciences and continued to have trouble feeding its population for decades more. The country was the Soviet Union, the political leader was Joseph Stalin, and the pseudo-science advocate was Trofim Lysenko.
My body, my choice, Mr. Dufresne. My family and I have gotten in the back of the line to let those more in need get the shot.
By the same token, I would love to travel to Mars and back, but I reckon I will let a few others make the journey first before I purchase my ticket.
