Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two part series.
Prostitution has been around since the beginning of time and is legal in nine countries in Europe, Canada and Mexico. Prostitution in Germany is legal, taxed and they also allow advertising and on-line electronic offers. Prostitution in the United States has been illegal since 1915 in every state except some counties in Nevada where it is subject to federal income tax and regulated by the state.
In 2019, the World of Nations Organization estimated there are more than 42 million prostitutes around the world and there are 53 countries where it is legal.
Prostitution has long been present in Texas from the time it still belonged to Spain to the present. As early as 1817, nine prostitutes were expelled from San Fernando de Bexar (San Antonio.) These were Spanish-speaking prostitutes and after the 1840s and 1850s, Anglo prostitutes joined them along the back streets of San Antonio.
Gambling and prostitution seemed to thrive in the frontier towns and eventually became organized with gambling and bordellos in the “Red Light Districts” or “Sporting Districts.” These centers of vice were usually established before the churches were built. In most of the frontier towns the men greatly outnumbered the women, thus creating a demand for prostitutes.
Galveston and Houston had prostitutes from their beginnings in 1830 and the local newspaper often wrote how terrible was the town’s houses of ill fame.
During the Mexican-American War, Brownsville was observed to be “infested with lewd and abandoned women, who kept dens of corruption.”
From the Civil War to World War I, primarily from 1870 to 1910, prostitution flourished in Texas. Many prostitutes worked in “bawdy houses,” and shack-like cribs but also in dance halls and saloons. At a price of twenty-five cents to three dollars, (equal to $5 to $100 today) the prostitutes attracted customers from all walks of life, from the cowboys to lawyers and civic leaders.
One of the most famous brothels in Texas and perhaps the United States (and possibly the world), was known as the “Chicken Ranch” in La Grange.
La Grange was originally called Moore’s Fort, named for the fort built for protection against Indian attacks. La Grange was actually voted by the Second Congress of Texas in 1837, to be the capital of Texas. However, President Houston vetoed the selection and congress failed to override his decision.
The brothel opened in La Grange in 1844 and was run by a widow known as “Mrs. Swine,” who ran the brothel in a hotel near the saloon and featured three young “soiled doves” from New Orleans. The ladies used the hotel lobby for entertaining, and rented a room upstairs for conducting business. The brothel was forced to close at the end of the Civil War when Union Forces occupied Texas.
At the turn of the century, the brothel was reopened at the outskirts of La Grange. In 1917, the brothel began advertising by sending packages and letters to local men fighting in Europe. New rooms were added and the brothel looked like a typical farmhouse with a side building that held chickens.
During the depression, the number of customers dwindled and to supplement income, one chicken was charged for each visit. The number of chickens at the brothel exploded and the farm soon became known as the “Chicken Ranch.” The chickens and eggs could then be sold to produce additional income for the ranch.
