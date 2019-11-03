With Halloween has come and gone. However, prior to All Hallows Eve, I once again contemplated creating a costume only I will understand. Because in my mind, there’s scary, and then there’s scary.
The problem is that all of these costumes require the observer to
1. Be an adult;
2. Have a weird sense of humor;
3. Understand context clues, and
4. Be appreciative of subtle approach to horror.
Currently, my plan was to go as a ski bunny since it’s going to be well below my acceptable weather tolerance of 75 degrees. But if I was given the opportunity, here’s a partial list of the costumes I’d wear to really give everyone a good scare.
The Audit
This costume involves wearing no fewer than 473 receipts, mileage logs, calendar entries and post-it notes, as well as a half dozen, used napkins with something indecipherable scrawled in crayon, an assortment of paper clips, angry notes from my accountant (hi Amy), and one giant red pen. When wearing this costume the wearer should look incredibly nervous and agitated and, as a finishing touch, should be periodically sprayed with an ice-cold water bottle to simulate sweat.
The Identity Thief
This costume requires one to wear several masks, each one peeled back slightly. The wearer must periodically recite different addresses, birthdays, and names of various elementary schools, ideally with a variety of accents, as well as continually ask people for their password “just for a second.”
The Latest Phone Owner
This costume is pretty simple, all a person needs is a phone that incessantly rings and flashes, distracting everyone while the wearer then goes off in a corner and tries to figure out why it won’t stop making noise. Optional: add a toddler who quickly fixes the phone, then rolls their eyes disgustedly.
The Freeze
For this costume simply carry around a frame, similar to what is around a computer screen. Carry on a normal conversation, then freeze in place until someone hands you a drink or potato chip (pick your poison). Then start every conversation over again from the beginning. Variation: Slow WiFi is the same costume, but instead of freezing you walk and talk very slowly.
The Pundit
This costume requires a megaphone and shooting range earmuffs. The wearer spouts an endless diatribe about some arcane political matter through the megaphone. The earmuffs are to prevent any potential dialogue or worse — conversation — from entering their head.
A “Secure” Password
For this costume take one of those really long CVS tapes, write a 35-character password on it and wrap it around your head. Don’t talk to anyone unless they memorize it and can recite it back to you. If they get it wrong three times, hold up the “forgot password?” sign and hit them on the head with it.
I’ve got more, but I don’t want to give anyone nightmares tonight. But suffice it to say, I’ll probably just be something less scary, like a zombie or ax murderer. After all, Halloween is supposed to be just for fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.