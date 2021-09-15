If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.My nurseryman has convinced me that it works well to kill the St. Augustine grass with Roundup and then plant the Asiatic jasmine or other groundcover into the killed sod. I still have a question about how quickly I can plant the groundcover into the sprayed sod. Does the grass need to be completely dead and brown?
A. I agree with your nurseryman that planting the groundcover into the killed sod works well to convert a lawn to a groundcover. I have planted into the treated sod within five days of the application of the Roundup. The groundcover transplants are safe if the Roundup has dried on the sprayed sod.
