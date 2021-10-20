Q. Suddenly, there are wasps and bees on our hummingbird feeders. The glass is sticky, but we have tried to wash it off. Can we use a wasp spray, or will it hurt the hummingbirds?

A. No, do not use a wasp spray on the feeder or even near the feeder. Wipe off the sticky glass with a wet washcloth. In my experience, the wasps and bees do not hurt the hummingbirds. There will be some change of scheduling when the bees and wasps and hummingbirds work out the feeding schedule, but everybody should get adequate access. It also works to add one or more feeders.

Calvin Finch is a retired horticulture agent in Bexar County. He writes for and works with a number of area media outlets.

