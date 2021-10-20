If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Suddenly, there are wasps and bees on our hummingbird feeders. The glass is sticky, but we have tried to wash it off. Can we use a wasp spray, or will it hurt the hummingbirds?
A. No, do not use a wasp spray on the feeder or even near the feeder. Wipe off the sticky glass with a wet washcloth. In my experience, the wasps and bees do not hurt the hummingbirds. There will be some change of scheduling when the bees and wasps and hummingbirds work out the feeding schedule, but everybody should get adequate access. It also works to add one or more feeders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.