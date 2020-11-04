If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It’s Nov. 4, 2020, the day after the election. We’ve seen the results. Some of us may be relieved, and some will be worried about what will happen the next four years. Many might be worried about the country going under. All I got to say is, relax and take a breath.
No one should ever get incredibly upset over the results of the election. Sure, in my lifetime, I’ve seen two major political upsets involving presidential elections: 2000 and 2016. Honestly, I don’t remember too much about the 2000 election when George W. Bush beat Al Gore as I was only 9 at the time, but it was from this election later on that I learned about the Electoral College (and how our presidential election system actually works). We (well, some) learned not to put our trust in polls after the 2016 election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton when she was projected to beat him. Though, as the proud Libertarian I am, I voted Gary Johnson over choosing either Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dum. I was surprised by the Trump win in 2016, but I wasn’t crying over my candidate not winning. Though, I was happy to see the amount of votes Johnson did get that election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.