Rival bootleggers turned downtown Galveston into their own private shooting gallery on March 13, 1931, sending innocent bystanders diving for cover and two wounded gangsters to the hospital.
Lone Star legislators ratified the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on the last day of February 1918. A few weeks later, they made Texas a bone-dry state two years before Prohibition became the law of the land.
True to its independent streak, Galveston remained a public watering hole where anyone with the price of a drink could wet his whistle. In the early 1920s, the island became “a major point of entry” for illicit liquor.
Regular as clockwork, local smugglers in high-powered speedboats rendezvoused with foreign freighters full of contraband alcohol. Hundreds if not thousands of cases a week were secretly slipped ashore for transport to speakeasies throughout Texas and as far north as Detroit.
Two criminal organizations fought for control of the profitable pipeline: the so-called “Beach Gang” led by Dutch Voight and the “Downtown Gang” headed by the menacing George Musey and colorful Johnny Jack Nounes. While Voight wisely maintained a low profile which kept him on the streets, Nounes spent almost as much time in jail as the limelight he loved so much.
Johnny Jack’s free-spending flamboyance earned him folk-hero status among tolerant Galvestonians but also attracted the attention of federal agents, who succeeded in sending him to Leavenworth in 1924. Less than two years after his triumphant return, Nounes and partner Musey were caught red-handed at Seabrook with a boatload of booze.
“It’s in again, out again, caught again,” moaned Johnny Jack after being slapped with a long prison sentence. In contrast to Nounes, who was resigned to his fate, Musey jumped bail and fled to Canada to avoid incarceration.
When the fugitive picked Fatty Owens to run the Downtown Gang in his absence, disgruntled lieutenants broke ranks and formed rival factions. A bootlegger war ensued
complete with hijackings and occasional bloodshed.
In late February 1931, Owens tried to bring in three trucks of spirits from Beaumont. Despite the presence of armed guards, gun-toting thieves halted the caravan 15 miles east of Houston and made off with the whole shipment.
Two weeks later, Kye Gregory and Mitch Frankovitch, former members of the Nounes-Musey mob and prime suspects in the highway robbery, accepted Owens’ invitation to a bury-the-hatchet powwow. The meeting was held in the back room of a downtown Galveston soft drink stand.
At the end of the short and seemingly friendly chat, the two guests shook hands with Owens and his associate Jimmie Crabb. Before they reached the exit, someone suddenly shouted, “Stick ’em up!”
Kye Gregory caught a bullet in the shoulder and a second round in the abdomen. He staggered outside and collapsed on the sidewalk to the horror of lunch-hour pedestrians. Meanwhile, Mitch Frankovitch squeezed between two parked cars and began trading shots with Owens in a nearby alley.
Two foot patrolmen reached the scene in the middle of the gun battle and shouted at the combatants to cease firing. Both meekly obeyed, as if waiting for someone to tell them to stop.
Fatty Owens surrendered on the spot telling officers as he handed over his smoking pistol, “They tried to get me, but they’ll pay hell doing it.” His sidekick Crabb made a clean getaway but turned himself in at police headquarters later that afternoon.
Bleeding profusely from a chest wound, Frankovitch begged Chief of Police Tony Messina to take him to the hospital. The top cop rushed the bootlegger to the emergency room, where doctors determined the bullet had ricocheted off his breastbone narrowly missing his heart.
Frankovitch would live, but his partner in crime was not so lucky. Gregory was dead on arrival.
At his trial for the murder of Kye Gregory, Fatty Owens took the stand to insist that he abhorred violence. “I don’t even like to kill a bird,” he swore with a straight face.
The defendant claimed the killing was an accident. When the shooting started, he pointed his gun, closed his eyes and squeezed the trigger.
The jury returned a verdict of guilty, but the testimony of prominent character witnesses resulted in a token prison term of two years. The police chief and a city commissioner went to bat for Owens, describing the notorious outlaw as a law-abiding pillar of the community.
Eighty-nine years ago in Galveston, that may not have been far from the truth.
