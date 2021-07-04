If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
There were many famous Texas Rangers who made their homes in Seguin. Their names are in our history books and the stories of their lives became the story of Seguin’s development. However, there were many Rangers who made an impact on our town but little is known about their lives.
One such man was Elijah Valentine Dale. He arrived in Texas in 1836, and immediately enlisted in the Texas Rangers at Matagorda on Feb. 22, 1836. In return for his work as a Ranger, he was issued a land certificate for 1,230 acres. He was in the Battle of San Jacinto and for that action he was issued an additional 640 acres near Brazoria.
