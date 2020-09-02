If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.Our St. Augustine lawn has large brown areas in full sun. A lawn care company said it is chinch bugs and they will spray an insecticide for us. The cost is rather high, and we want to be sure that the action will solve the problem. Do you agree with the lawn care company? Is there any alternative to consider?
A. It certainly could be chinch bugs. To confirm, you check the edge between the green and brown areas. If it is chinch bugs, you should see some small insects with diamond shaped wings at the base of the grass plant. It is not unreasonable to ask the lawn company representative to point out some of the bugs. Another issue that is causing a lot of browning is the heat and lack of water. Even if you irrigate, the amount of water may not be enough to keep the grass that is in full sun green. Conduct this experiment. Identify three squares that are 2-foot-by-2-foot and every day for one week generously hand water them. If the heat and lack of water is the cause of the browning, the test plots should respond by showing some greening.
