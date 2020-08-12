If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The August 1862 Battle of the Nueces should be an official Civil War Battle, and taught in Texas History textbooks. It included about 97 Confederate soldiers and 68 German-Americans who tried to flee Texas to either wait out the Civil War or join Union forces in New Orleans.
The Hill Country military forts were built to protect German immigrants and settlers from Indians in the 1840’s and 50’s. By 1860 they also kept an eye on the German immigrants, many of whom were anti-slavery, pro-union, and in Gillespie County had signed a peace treaty with the Comanche Indians (the only treaty that was observed by both sides).
