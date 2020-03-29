Standing in a long line waiting to gain entrance to my neighborhood grocery store last week, I quickly learned that store personnel were only permitting 50 patrons in at a time. While doing my best at being patient, I couldn’t help thinking about the true tales my mother used to tell me about her experiences during the dark and disruptive days of World War II.
While in her late teens, the war in Europe had begun to rage and she would often recount stories of shortages, “being on the ration,” as it was called, and the endless disruptions to everyday life in Great Britain during the months and years of that woeful conflict.
Once her mother, my grandmother, had sent her to the local butcher shop to fetch the family’s ration of meat. After waiting in the crowded queue for well over two hours just as it came to her turn, she heard “Sorry, Luv, we’re all out of meat for today. Come back day after tomorrow.”
Another time she had shopped every store in Leicester, the English city where she lived, for a new pair of stockings. After all, she was a young woman of 19 who wanted to look her best despite the raging conflict going on all over the world. But after searching in every shop in the city, she finally gave up knowing there was none to be had.
During this global outbreak of this infectious disease labeled COVID-19, we have all been encouraged or even required to “stay put” in the comfort and safety of our own homes, which for the most part are furnished with computers, smart televisions and even smarter phones along with many other forms of modern communication and entertainment.
I can’t help but to compare that to my mother’s family and millions like her sleeping for weeks and even months in a cold, damp and over-crowded air raid shelter or bomb shelter, as they were called, along with dozens of other men, women, frightened toddlers and helpless, crying babies.
These past days and weeks have required all of us to change our routines — our life as usual — and to embrace or at the very least tolerate a very different way of living — a new normal, if you will. Those everyday things that we took for granted like going to the movies, dining in welcoming restaurants and enjoying those social get togethers have evaporated from our lives. “Staying put” is the new order of the day.
As I reflect on my life here in America, other than the short-lived gasoline shortage in the 1970s, I don’t recall standing in a long line for much of anything in our land of plenty. In fact, the only other exception I recall is the time I went to the premiere of the movie “Jaws” in 1975, which I believed was well worth the wait.
So needless to say, right now things for all of us are way off kilter, whether we like it or not. But so far, as of this writing, Americans seem to be handling this new reality admirably. At the very least this pandemic seems to have slowed us down. The fast pace of our lives except all of those caregivers – medical and otherwise – have really come to a standstill. And perhaps that’s not such a bad thing. As my grandmother would often say while she was doing her crochet, “I like things that can’t be hurried.”
As this invisible and infectious disease has swooped out of nowhere into all of our lives, it has made us rethink and perhaps even re-evaluate what really matters most. And just maybe it has given us the opportunity for us to show how we can make the best of things when things seem to be at their worst.
