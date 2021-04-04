If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We’ve taken a trip out of town for a few days, exploring a place outside the four walls we’ve been surrounded by for so long. We’ve all had our first COVID vaccination (finally all these pre-existing conditions are paying off), and while we know we aren’t anywhere near as invincible as we’d like to be, we’re feeling it. Feeling like we’re almost through this “major historical event.”
I wonder if people at the end of other major historical events had this same feeling. A sudden combination of “Whoa! We made it!” and “Holy cow, I need to start losing some weight and eating healthy because apparently I’m going to survive this thing.”
