On Monday, Nov. 4, nine members of a Mormon family with dual Mexican and American citizenship were murdered. They allegedly were killed by one of the drug cartels. The reason for the killings is unknown at this time.
The victims are noteworthy, but not the crimes. Mexico’s murder rate is at least four times that of the United States, in spite of extremely restrictive gun laws. I hunted doves in Mexico in the early 1980s. American hunters could get a permit for a pair of shotguns for free if they filled out the form and applied in person to the general in Reynosa.
Mexican citizens have a far more difficult task. There is only one gun store in Mexico and it’s in Mexico City. Once a Mexican citizen has completed all of his or her paperwork and has been approved to own a firearm, he or she can purchase one at the store. Most of the popular guns sold in the United States are not available in Mexico, such as centerfire, semi-automatic rifles and pistols. Shotguns and rimfire rifles are somewhat more available. Once the gun has been purchased, it will be delivered to the shooting club where the member can use it. Not at home and certainly not in public. There is no such thing as a concealed carry permit. That hasn’t reduced the murder rate.
Why are the drug cartels so powerful? It’s the War on Drugs announced in 1971 by President Nixon. The intent was to discredit the anti-war left and the black population, and label them as drug users. John Ehrlichman has admitted this. Marijuana had been smuggled across the southern border for decades. It had always been a low-key, low-profit operation.
The emphasis on law enforcement created a lucrative black market that has engulfed Mexico. Demand did not go down. As smuggling grew more difficult, prohibition caused the price to spiral up, creating incentives for criminals to kill for territory and profits. Enforcement of the vice laws always corrupts the police force. Gangs like the Zetas were originally anti-drug warriors. They defected for the greater profits on the other side. The riches from the illegal trade buy weapons and political influence. Police are bribed and cannot be relied on to investigate crime or enforce the law. Ordinary citizens are helpless because they have been disarmed. The bumper stickers are correct that “when guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns,” and also that “politicians prefer unarmed peasants.”
How could this problem be solved? I believe that the only way out is for the United States to legalize marijuana, and for Mexico to legalize firearms. Resolution would not be immediate, but nothing less will suffice. This tragedy has been caused by the governments of both countries. The political establishments oppose the measures necessary to solve the problem. American voters cannot cause Mexico to legalize firearms, but we should understand why allowing the citizenry to bear arms is a benefit. We can legalize marijuana. Many states already have. We cannot count on either of the “major” parties to take action.
Let’s get this process started. Vote Libertarian.
The motive for these murders will likely never be known. Wrongly assuming that Mexico is a haven to avoid U.S. law is one factor. The other is that the Colonia had also inadvertently crossed the margins of safe existence with an intolerant lawless cartel.
