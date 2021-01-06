If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.My wife and I were noticing the difference in the fall color of oak leaves. How do you increase the likelihood that a deciduous oak is going to have an attractive and showy fall leaf color?
A. There are several factors that contribute to fall leaf color. Select the right species. Texas red oak and Shumard oak are most likely to produce leaves with good color. When you buy a new tree, do so in the autumn and select a specimen that is showing good color. The weather also makes a difference. If you have a species and an individual tree that is prone to have colorful leaves, if the weather is cool and dry into the fall or generally stressed, it often means more colorful leaves. If the tree is in full sun, it often also means it is more likely to produce colorful leaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.