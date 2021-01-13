On Jan. 6, 2020, during a joint session of Congress to certify the vote of the Electoral College and affirm Joe Biden’s win in last year’s presidential election, there was a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol building by rioters who were opposed to the official election results.

As Vice President Mike Pence and both those in the Senate and House of Representatives were safely evacuated, the rioters began to enter into the nation’s Capitol, and proceeded to vandalize it. As this went on, five individuals were killed (one of them a police officer), 56 of D.C.’s police officers were injured (as well as many others), and more than 80 people were arrested. This was the first time since the 1814 burning of Washington by the British army during the War of 1812 did such an attack happen within the Capitol.

Nolan Schmidt is an independent filmmaker, and serves as Vice Chair for the Guadalupe County Libertarian Party.

