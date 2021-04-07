If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q. We have been trying to find some of those Dreamland zinnia transplants that you recommend. Why aren’t they available on the market? So far, our retail nursery has not been able to find any zinnias!
A. The COVID-19 pandemic and now the Valentine’s Week freeze apparently has disrupted the wholesale production in addition to increasing consumer demand. Hopefully in a few weeks, more of the summer flowers and especially zinnias will be available again.
