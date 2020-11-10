If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The good news is the Democrats believe their boy has won so they are not burning the cities down; the really good news is Republicans don’t burn and loot. Republicans don’t fill dumpsters with stolen ballots; Republicans allow the opposition to witness the counting of ballots. Republicans have nothing to hide. Only criminals hide their actions.
Today, the Washington Post and CNN reported that Biden plans executive orders to reverse Trump policies returning America’s status to the Obama era. Returning American workers to higher taxes and a sluggish economy, chasing businesses back across the oceans due to increased government regulations and intrusion. Returning to a time of more illegal immigration and returning us to energy shortages and increased energy cost, once again making us dependent of Middle Eastern OPEC oil.
