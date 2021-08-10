If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.My neighbors and I are faced with a situation where the dam that formed a small lake on the river flowing in front of our property no longer functions. It will be at least two years before the dam is repaired. What should we do to protect the bald cypress trees growing in the now dry weedy riverbed? Can we transplant them?
A. Bald cypress in some situations can be transplanted but it is usually better to plant new trees or support seedlings that sprout as the water conditions change. There are probably arborists and horticulturists involved locally that have developed a strategy that is best for the situation. Seek them out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.