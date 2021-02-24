If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Q.The freezing temperatures defoliated our two lime trees even though we covered them with both a layer of fabric and a layer of plastic. We did not have time to find a heat source. The trees dropped all their leaves. Are the trees going to die?
A. I am thinking it is likely that the trees will be killed especially if they are on a grafted root system, but it is best if you are patient for at least six weeks to see how the damage evolves. It depends on how well the trees were covered and if they were sheltered from the weather at all.
