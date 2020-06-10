Policing the police is currently being brought to the forefront of the mainstream media. Ever since Rodney King was videoed being beaten by four police officers in March of 1991, there has been a continued focus on use of excessive force when dealing with suspects of color. The latest, which resulted in the death of George Floyd, has brought people out in masses to protest excessive use of force. Part of the severity of this protest may be due in part to the populace being cooped up for three months, but there is a lot more to this that extends beyond what the media puts out.
Of all countries in the world, the United States has the highest prison population. According to the International Center for Prison Studies, the United States has a prison population of 2,193,798 inmates. The country that comes in second is China with 1,548,498. Keep in mind that China has a population of 1,394,015,977 while the United States population is at 332,639,102. Even though China has over one billion more people than the United States, we have over half a million more people imprisoned.
Most of the people incarcerated are minorities. Dr. Ashley Nellis, of the Sentencing Project, revealed in her June 2016 report that of the entire prison population, 70.6% were blacks and hispanics even though their combined population numbers comprised only 50% of the population in Texas.
Much of this is due to laws for non-violent crimes put forth that specifically target minorities. George Floyd was killed by police over an alleged (not even proven) use of a fake $20 bill. Eric Garner was killed by police using a chokehold on him in 2014 for selling cigarettes illegally on the street. The war on drugs has caused police to kill others in the line of duty unnecessarily. Breonna Taylor, an EMT in Louisville KY, was killed in March by police during a no-knock raid for suspected drug crimes. She was sleeping in her own bed when Louisville police burst into her apartment and shot her eight times in her back while she slept. No drugs were found. Currently, the three officers involved in this incident remain on paid administrative leave, but have not yet been charged with any crimes.
Much of this unnecessary violence is because of the failed War on Drugs. If the war on drugs ended, there would be less need for police overreaction. Not to mention, it would return many of those who are currently in prison back to their families. Someone once told me that they did not think that recreational drugs should be legal because her father was an addict and he spent 10 years in prison away from her, which she will never get back. I pointed out that if recreational drugs were legal, her father never would have gone to prison and been away from her those 10 years.
What this all boils down to is policing the police. I would say that more than 90% of police officers are good men and women who have an honest desire to protect and defend the people. My wife and I will occasionally pay for a police officer’s meal at a restaurant anonymously because we know they have a difficult job. However, they should be alert to those officers who make the rest look bad. In this aspect, they should be like Serpico.
