There is a very good reason I was chasing my daughter around the living room with a bottle. A very good reason.
Recently, I jumped on a very fast-moving bandwagon that I have, for many years, managed to avoid.
I have to confess to being one of those people who are terrified by those “direct sales companies.” You know the ones where you are invited to a party and everyone there raves about the makeup/Tupperware/knives/leggings?
This is because these companies combine the two things that make my blood run cold: forced social situations and shopping.
I believe I have mentioned before how much I dislike shopping, haven’t I? Honestly, unless I’m shopping during the holidays and there is nutmeg pumped into the air, I’d rather be listening to a PBS fund drive. Don’t tell any local retailers this, but I’ve found that the scent of nutmeg makes everything you buy seem thoughtful and ideal for the person you’re buying it for. Otherwise, when I’m out shopping all I smell in the air is buyer’s remorse, which is strongest on the way back to the car.
Then there is the forced social situation of the “party” where my odd sense of humor seems to stand out like a caped superhero at an IRS audit. My brain, attempting to cope with the fact that I don’t know anyone, insists on coming up with 400 different puns every time someone says anything.
Inexplicably one pun will sneak out of my lips, generating a room full of tight smiles that I remember so well from my formative years in middle school.
All that said, I did recently find myself at a direct sales party involving essential oils. I figured there wasn’t much harm in going since I was in a new place trying to make friends. Also, I reasoned, how much could a bunch of oil in tiny bottles cost anyway?
Dumb question.
Anyway, I don’t know if there was nutmeg being pumped into the room, but I bought a bunch of tiny little bottles of oil. I have to admit they actually worked pretty well (don’t worry, I’m not selling any or hosting any parties — you are safe).
I was sleeping better with a lavender mix and am convinced I avoided two colds from co-workers around me by using the immunity boosting concoction.
Then when Mireya got a stuffy nose, I was all over her. I loaded the diffuser, smeared a bunch on her hands and, voila, no more stuffy nose!
Then, the next day she woke up with the sniffles again.
While she admitted the oil had helped, she was reluctant to use it again, because, you know, teenager. So, I chased her around the living room with the bottle. Fortunately, our house does not have a back door and I caught her in a corner and slathered her up.
So, while this party was a win, I don’t think I’ll go to another one. Unless someone throws one especially for people who love nutmeg and who make puns at awkward moments.
That would be a direct sales party where I’d fit right in.
