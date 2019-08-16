Here we go once again. After the tragic events that were the results of mass shootings, politicians, the media and even the public are trying to say what is to blame for the events that took place a couple of weeks ago.
On one side, there are those who are blaming guns, and want them banned. The other blames violent video games, and want those banned as well. No matter if they are Democrat or Republican, the push to blame either guns or video games for violent events and tragedies is something that makes me want to facepalm myself multiple times along with other people with the common sense not to fall for the same roundabout arguments.
Honestly, I’ve done this song and dance before, and any other sensible person who would agree with me has done so as well. This whole blame game on guns and video games, from what I can recall, began after the 1999 Columbine shooting, when there was demand for gun control as well as a call to ban certain video games that contain violence.
Twenty years, and this whole thing still continues. Honestly, enough is enough. Just to keep this short, I’m going to explain my stances as simply as I can.
Wanting to ban guns will not work since the guns in general are not the problem. Yes, they are considered weapons, but anything can be used as a weapon. Wanting to ban violent video games will not work as there is actual research and a supreme court ruling that states that violent video games and actual violent acts cannot be linked. I could go more on this, but I already wrote a column about this back in May 2018 titled, “Video games and the ‘blame game.’”
People need to stop blaming and trying to ban guns and video games, and focus on the perpetrators of these events. Those are the people who are to blame, and it is best to find out why they did perpetrate these horrible mass shootings, and try to figure out the best ways of preventing such tragedies without resulting in the repeated, asinine arguments for banning guns and violent video games like I’ve been seeing and hearing recently.
Instead of focusing on having a blame game agenda involving guns or video games, do actual reporting. Politicians and political pundits on the left and right need to stop trying to take the spotlight over said events, and trying to profit in voter support over tragedies. For the public, please stop buying into the blame game agenda over guns and video games. This same song and dance needs to stop, and through good reasoning and perspective, the public can do this.
Let’s not become the parents of South Park when they blamed Canada for the death of Kenny in the South Park movie when it was his own fault for unintentionally lighting himself on fire just because he saw it in a movie. Instead, let’s focus on the real cause (the perpetrators), find out what exactly caused them to do such actions, and finally put an end to the 20-year-long blame game agenda.
