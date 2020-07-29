If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Protests against racial injustice continued across the country over the weekend in cities including Austin; Seattle; Chicago; Portland, Oregon; Louisville, Kentucky; Aurora, Colorado; and Oakland, California. Before all of those, though, there were protests in Boston where a group of protesters were yelling at and threatening a government agent guarding a government building. When he’d had enough, he struck one of the protesters with his weapon. The other protesters took exception and began throwing clods of dirt at the agent, who then called for reinforcements, further inflaming the situation, and shortly after, the agents fired their weapons at the protesters killing five and injuring six others. More recently, Boston protesters met at the harbor and destroyed merchandise being delivered.
Now if you side with the government agents in Boston, congratulations, you’re a Tory supporting King George, as those were the events of the Boston Massacre in March 1770 and the Boston Tea Party in December 1773. The agents were British troops protecting a customs office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.