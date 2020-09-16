If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
One of the many reasons why Libertarians are proud of our presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen is that she is a key lecturer at Clemson University for Psychology. She recognizes that addiction is a medical issue that requires medical attention.
With the current war on drugs, addicts are treated as having criminal issue instead of having a medical issue. Dr. Jorgensen sees the war on drugs as an incorrect procedure to handle a serious medical issue. Would you give a ticket to a cancer patient? Would you arrest someone for having HIV? No. Every one of these people would receive proper medical care in a safe and secure medical facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.