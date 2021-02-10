If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Keystone XL pipeline’s permit was revoked on Jan. 20, shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. It has been a long story of government regulation.
The project began in 2005. The first two stages were completed in 2011, delivering up to 590,000 barrels per day of oil to Midwest refineries. Phase 3, delivering up to 700,000 barrels per day from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, was completed in 2014. The XL (export limited) pipeline would have been able to carry 830,000 barrels of oil from Alberta to Nebraska. Currently, Canada exports about 3.8 million barrels per day of oil to the United States. In 2015, the United States produced 9.4 million barrels of oil per day, exporting 500,000.
