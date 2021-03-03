If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Back in September of last year, my good friend, Zachary, and I got together the day before my birthday to work on a project that I was looking forward to: building a gaming PC. Before then, I saved up money to by all the parts I needed to build said PC, and as soon as I got the final parts in the mail, we decided to meet up to tackle what we eventually called THE BEAST (due to how powerful the graphics and memory were for this computer). After several hours, we completed building my new computer, and soon, I was sitting down and playing several AAA titles I had on Steam.
Now, you are probably wondering why I decided to buy the separate parts rather than buy an already-built computer. The answer is simple: to save money. Pre-built gaming PCs actually cost more on the market than to buy the parts separate through deals and sales from different stores and sites. Plus, I was helping the multiple companies that made each separate part more as they would get how much said parts were in demand for. After all, when time passes by and you want to upgrade a certain part, you can buy the new part and replace the old part to either use it for another simple build or sell it to another PC gamer that may want the part for their build.
