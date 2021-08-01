If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A 95-year-old Scotsman was complimented on how good he looked and how he seemed to have defied the number of years that made up his life. Smiling, the nonagenarian quickly replied, “Oh, aye! Some die young, others always leave it to the last minute.” His quick-witted response brought a smile to my face.
One of America’s great screen legends during the Golden Age of cinema was Katherine Hepburn, who, for over 50 years, always gave distinguished and versatile performances. At the age of 74, after winning her fourth and final Oscar for “On Golden Pond,” a story about an American couple’s golden years of retirement, Hepburn was quoted as saying this about growing older:
